MANILA, Philippines -- San Miguel Corp. (SMC) president Ramon S. Ang is optimistic that Filipino athletes can build on the country's historic campaign in the Tokyo Olympics, where they won a record four medals.

Ang is giving P22 million worth of cash incentives to those four medalists, including a P10 million reward for Filipina weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz who won the country's first-ever Olympic gold medal.

Silver medalists Carlo Paalam (men's flyweight) and Nesthy Petecio (women's featherweight) will each receive P5 million, while bronze medalist Eumir Marcial (men's middleweight) will receive P2 million.

"As a longtime partner and supporter of Philippine sports, I'm so happy for our athletes," Ang said in a statement. "All their hard work paid off."

"They've opened the eyes of so many Filipino sports patrons, fans, and aspiring athletes that indeed, we Filipinos can compete and win against the best in the world in the Olympics," he added.

"This is just the beginning," Ang predicted. "We have the momentum. We can only get stronger in the succeeding Olympics."

Ang highlighted Diaz's achievement, noting that they have supported the weightlifter for "several years now." Diaz outdueled her Chinese rival, Liao Qiuyun, to end the country's 97-year wait for Olympic gold.

The Philippine boxing team, meanwhile, delivered three medals in Tokyo after a 25-year-drought. Before these Games, the last time a Filipino boxer stepped onto the Olympic podium was in Atlanta in 1996, when Mansueto "Onyok" Velasco settled for a controversial silver.

"We can build on these successes to develop stronger sports programs and produce more Olympic winners like Hidilyn, Carlo, Nesthy, and Eumir," said Ang.

The businessman said the Olympians, as well as their coaches and teams, gave the Philippines so much more than medals.

"The message of this Olympic campaign for us Filipinos is clear. We are resilient in the face of challenges and we do not back down from adversity. This pandemic is perhaps one of the greatest challenges in our lifetime," Ang said.

"Thank you Hidilyn, Carlo, Nesthy, and Eumir for giving us hope and inspiration during this critical time. You showed us that nothing is impossible."

