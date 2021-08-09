Watch more on iWantTFC

Video courtesy of PTV

MANILA — All the athletes who represented the Philippines at the Tokyo Olympics will get additional cash incentives from the national government, President Rodrigo Duterte announced on Monday.

Duterte said boxers Carlo Paalam and Nesthy Petecio, who copped silver medals, would get P2 million from his office.

Bronze medalist Eumir Marcial will get P1 million, while fellow boxer Irish Magno will get P200,000, the President said in a virtual courtesy call with the athletes.

"All other Olympians" will receive P200,000 from the Office of the President, Duterte said.

"It is not an everyday occurrence that we receive such an honor from our citizens of the Republic of the Philippines," the President said.

"You went to Tokyo to fight and I, well, say that you did your best and the Filipino people appreciate it, especially bringing honor to the country. You all won… Those who participated in all events brought honor to the country, irrespective of — I do not care about winning," he added.

The President said these cash incentives would be "in addition to what the law gives you."

A 2015 law grants P10 million to national athletes who secure a gold medal in the Summer Olympic and Winter Olympic Games. Silver medalists are entitled to P5 million, while bronze medalists will get P2 million under the law.

Duterte earlier said his office would give weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz P3 million on top of this incentive for bringing home the country's first ever gold medal.

"Puwede na kayong magpakasal, may panggastos na," Duterte said in jest during the courtesy call.

(You can now marry, you have funds.)

He said the medalists would also be awarded the Order of Lapu-Lapu, which he said is reserved for citizens who "excelled in something and brought honor to the country."

