MANILA - A lawmaker on Monday blasted Malacañang's claim that the Philippines had its best participation in the Olympics at the Tokyo Games because the Duterte administration supposedly invested in Filipino athletes.

“We are deeply disgusted by Palace Spokesperson Harry Roque's claim that the historic feat of Filipino Olympians in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics is brought about by the Duterte government's alleged investment in our athletes," Gabriela Women’s Partylist Rep. Arlene Brosas said in a statement.

Roque said earlier in the day that the Philippines' 4-medal haul at the recent Olympic Games, including the country's first Olympic gold, was supposedly a "fruit" of the administration's support for Filipino athletes.

His remarks came 13 days after he acknowledged that government aid for athletes is insufficient, an issue that Hidilyn Diaz, the Philippines' first ever Olympic gold medalist, previously raised.

“Alam ko po talaga, kulang. Para ba hong, para nga pong minimum wage nga lang ang nabibigay nating allowance doon sa mga atleta natin. Titingnan po natin kung paano po natin mababago ito,” Roque said on July 27, a day after Diaz won the women's 55-kilogram category for weightlifting at Tokyo 2020.

(I know it's really insufficient, it's as if the allowance we give our athletes just equals the minimum wage. We will look into how we can change this.)

In June 2019, or three years into the six-year term of the Duterte administration, Diaz said she was in need of financial support amid her preparations then for the Tokyo Olympics.

Just over two months away from the Tokyo Olympics, Filipino Olympian Eumir Marcial and the Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (ABAP) were also still having issues regarding his training expenses.

In an interview on Noli Eala's Power & Play, Marcial claimed then he has not been receiving much support from concerned agencies while he continues his preparations for the Games.

"Since nung umalis po ako, wala po akong natanggap na tulong galing po sa ating mga tumutulong sa sports," said the heavy-handed middleweight, who would later get a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Gabriela's Brosas pointed out that the funding for the Philippine Sports Commission for 2021 amounted to just P1.3 billion, which she said was a far cry from the P19.1 billion for the country's anti-insurgency task force, or NTF-ELCAC, which the administration is supposedly using to red-tag its critics.

"Tama naman pala ang sinabi ni Spokesperson Harry Roque na nagtanim at nag-invest sila: nagtanim na ebidensya para maipakulong ang mga progresibong indibidwal at nag-invest ng bilyong pondo sa NTF-ELCAC para i-red-tag ang mga katulad ni Hidilyn [Diaz] na nanawagan lamang ng suporta," she said.

Brosas was referring to the fiasco wherein Malacanang, under President Rodrigo Duterte's orders, falsely tagged celebrities and public figures through a "matrix" for being part of an alleged plot to overthrow the Chief Executive.

Diaz was in the "matrix" but was later cleared by the Palace.

House Ways and Means Committee chair and Albay 2nd District Rep. Joey Salceda, an administration ally, also admitted there is a need for more investments in the country’s athletes.

“While the tax exemptions are one thing, public investment is the greater need, and we need to continue working on that,” Salceda said.

“Investment really makes a difference. I hope we can invest in training, facilities, nutrition, and conditioning,” he said.

He led the House Ways and Means panel in approving the so-called-"Hidilyn Diaz law", a measure exempting private donors of incentives to national athletes who won international competitions like the Olympics from taxes.

The bill, which was filed after Diaz's unprecedented gold medal win, seeks to clarify existing laws that already exempt from income taxes the prizes of winning athletes, but still tax donors of incentives from the private sector.

The measure and the corresponding committee report will be submitted to the plenary session after the enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila.

RELATED VIDEO