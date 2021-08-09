Can Team PH match medal haul in Paris?

Flag bearers Kiyomi Watanabe of the Philippines and Eumir Marcial of the Philippines lead their contingent during the athletes parade at the opening ceremony. Mike Blake, Reuters.

MANILA, Philippines -- Even as the country continues to celebrate its best ever performance in an Olympic Games, the question is already being asked -- can the Philippines duplicate its medal haul in Paris?

Team Philippines will go home with four medals from the Tokyo Olympics, with weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz winning the country's first-ever gold, and boxers Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam each claiming silver, while another boxer, Eumir Marcial, seized a bronze.

It marks the Philippines' most successful Olympic stint ever, with the medal total surpassing the country's three-bronze haul in the 1932 Games in Los Angeles.

"We have (made) history of the Philippines in the 2020 Olympics," Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Rep. Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino declared. "Sa lahat, the 19 Olympians, marami pong salamat sa inyong lahat."

"'Yan po ang alay namin sa mga Pilipino," he added.

Tolentino is confident that Filipino athletes can maintain this standard of performance in the 2024 Paris Games, and quite possibly even surpass their medal haul.

Because the Tokyo Olympics was delayed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the upcoming Olympic cycle will be shorter than usual and the Paris Games will take place in three years' time.

"Basta magtuloy-tuloy lang tayo sa lahat ng programa at suporta, doable," Tolentino said. "Kung 'di man natin matapatan, siguro baka mahigitan pa natin."

"Marami namang andiyan lang sa striking distance," he pointed out.

Tolentino believes that several Filipino Olympians who missed out on the podium in Tokyo will be better prepared in Paris, including gymnast Carlos Yulo who placed fourth in the vault, as well as golfer Yuka Saso who made a late run into the Top 10 in the last day of competition.

"Sila Yulo, hinog na 'yun," Tolentino said. "Golf, nakita niyo naman ang performance ng golf, sa last round bumulusok."

"At saka 'yung ibang sports na hindi nag-qualify, na nakahanda lang para sa qualification din," he added. "So, baka madagdagan pa, hopefully, God-willing."

Several Tokyo Olympians have already expressed their willingness to return for another tour of duty in Paris, including all the boxers who won medals, as well as Yulo and even Diaz who is not ruling out a fifth Olympics stint.

And with the athletes' performances in Tokyo, Tolentino is confident that many private individuals and corporations will be willing to help in their journey to Paris.

"Basta magtuloy-tuloy lang ang programa ng mga different NSA (national sports association) at POC, with the help of the national government and the private sector," he said.

