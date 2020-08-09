PBA: Ginebra mourns passing of longtime utility personnel

Barangay Ginebra players on Sunday expressed their grief at the passing of a longtime member of the team's utility personnel, Jun Vicera.

Fondly known as "Mang Jun," Vicera served the Ginebra organization for 37 years, since the days of Sonny Jaworski.

Veteran guard Mark Caguioa called Vicera a "legend" in an emotional post on Instagram.

"He is always there when you need him," said Caguioa. "If you're injured or you need a massage, Mang Jun can do this for hours while telling you jokes."

"You can tell he loves working for Ginebra," he added.

Ginebra coach Tim Cone said that Vicera "was really loved by the players and the organization."

"He was my connection to the great Ginebra past," said Cone of Vicera. "We all miss him dearly."

Assistant coach Richard del Rosario posted his own tribute on Twitter, showing how "Mang Jun" provided humor in the Ginebra locker room.

Several players paid tribute to Vicera on Caguioa's post, with current Ginebra forward Aljon Mariano calling him a "legend." Former Ginebra player Rico Maeirhofer said: "Ikaw ang nagpapasaya sa amin dati. Two years in Ginebra with you is an amazing experience."