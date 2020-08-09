NBA: Suns fend off Heat, stay unbeaten in bubble

The Phoenix Suns held off a late charge by the Miami Heat, 119-112, to remain undefeated in the restart of the NBA season on Saturday in Orlando (Sunday in Manila).

Devin Booker made a pair of clutch field goals inside the final minute and finished with 35 points, while sophomore guard Jevon Carter scored 20 points off the bench for the Suns.

Phoenix improved to 5-0 inside the bubble, keeping them in the hunt for the eighth and last playoff spot in the NBA's Western Conference.

The Heat were within four points, 111-107, with still over a minute to go after Bam Adebayo assisted on a Duncan Robinson three-pointer. But Booker nailed a step-back jumper in the next Phoenix possession, giving them some breathing room at 113-107.

Miami last threatened at 115-112 with 30 seconds to go, when Robinson made all three free throws off a DeAndre Ayton foul.

Booker came through once again, scoring a clutch layup with 12 seconds left. Robinson missed a triple in the Heat's next trip, and Mikal Bridges put the game out of reach with two free throws.

Ayton added 18 points and 12 rebounds for the Suns.

Robinson and Tyler Herro each scored 25 points for Miami, while Adebayo had 18 points, nine assists, and seven rebounds.

The Heat, who are already assured of a playoff spot in the East, have now lost back-to-back games.

