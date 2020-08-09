NBA: Sixers' Simmons to have surgery on injured knee

The jersey of Ben Simmons (25) of the Philadelphia 76ers as seen during the game against the Charlotte Hornets on April 1, 2018 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. Kent Smith, NBAE via Getty Images/AFP

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons will leave the NBA's bubble at the Walt Disney World complex in Orlando, Florida to have surgery on his left knee, the team announced on Saturday.

This comes after Simmons was diagnosed with a partial and temporary dislocation of his kneecap, an injury he sustained against the Washington Wizards last week.

"After consultation with the 76ers medical staff and several specialists, Ben Simmons will undergo surgery in the coming days to remove a loose body in his left knee," the Sixers said.

"The loose body resulted from a left patella subluxation he suffered in Wednesday's game against Washington."

The team did not announce a timetable for Simmons' return.

Simmons is averaging 16.4 points, 8.0 assists, and 7.8 rebounds per game in his third season with the 76ers.

The Sixers have already clinched a playoff spot in the NBA's Eastern Conference.

