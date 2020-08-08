NBA: Nuggets survive Jazz in roller-coaster win

Nikola Jokic scored 30 points and pulled down 11 rebounds, and the Denver Nuggets came back from 18 points down and survived a late meltdown in regulation before putting away the Utah Jazz 134-132 in double overtime on Saturday (US time).

Denver chipped away at the huge deficit to go up 104-98 with 19.4 seconds left in the fourth quarter and looked on its way to victory.

But Donovan Mitchell scored 7 points in 10 seconds to force the first overtime.

In the extension, Mitchell's jumper gave Utah a 119-117 lead with 3.4 seconds remaining, as the Jazz smelled a win.

The Nuggets proved they were clutch, too, though, as Jokic's bucket knotted the score with 3-tenths of a second on the clock and Jordan Clarkson's attempt at a game-winner misfired, leading to another overtime.

There, even with Denver ahead 132-126 with 22 seconds left, that cushion didn't look safe either.

Three-pointers by Mike Conley and Mitchell made it 134-132, and Jamal Murray missed 2 free throws with 4.2 seconds left, giving the Jazz one more chance to extend the game or take it outright.

But Utah couldn't get a clear shot, and Denver came away with the win.

Michael Porter Jr. had 23 points and 11 rebounds, and Murray (hamstring) returned after missing 4 games to add 23 points, 12 rebounds and 8 assists for the Nuggets.

Mitchell finished with 35 points, Conley 20 points, Joe Ingles 11 points and 13 assists, and Rudy Gobert 22 points and 13 rebounds for Utah.

(For more sports coverage, visit the ABS-CBN Sports website).