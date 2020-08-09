NBA: Doncic shines again, as Mavs slip past Bucks in OT

Luka Doncic put together another sensational performance to lead the Dallas Mavericks past the Milwaukee Bucks in overtime, 136-132.

Doncic, last season's Rookie of the Year, had a triple-double of 36 points, a career-high 19 assists, and 14 rebounds while playing 42 minutes.

This was the Mavericks' second win of the NBA restart, and it came against the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

Doncic's 19th and final assist of the game helped seal the win for the Mavericks, and he threw a between-the-legs bounce pass to a cutting Max Kleber, who flushed the ball home and drew a foul from Khris Middleton to boot.

Kleber completed the and-1 for a 133-128 Dallas lead with 68 seconds to go.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's slam dunk with 31 seconds left made it a three-point game, but Doncic responded with a floater that restored Dallas' five-point lead with just 11 seconds to go.

Kristaps Porzingis had 26 points and 11 rebounds, and Dorian Finney-Smith added 27 points and 11 boards, and hit the free throw that pegged the final score for the Mavericks.

Milwaukee had a 119-112 lead with 2:28 left, but the Mavs held them scoreless for the rest of regulation. Doncic hit two free throws with 21.4 seconds to go to knot the count, and George Hill, Brook Lopez, and Antetokounmpo muffed their attempts in the dying moments of the game.

Dallas opened the extension with three straight triples, and never looked back from there.

Antetokounmpo, who was named a finalist for the Most Valuable Player award earlier in the day, finished with 34 points and 13 rebounds, while Middleton had 21 points and 11 assists. Lopez also had 34 points, making six of his 12 attempts from beyond the arc.

The Bucks dropped to 2-3 inside the bubble.

