NBA: Clippers get win as Damian Lillard, Blazers falter late

Rodney McGruder drilled a 3-pointer with 26.5 seconds remaining in the game, and Damian Lillard missed 2 crucial free throws, as the Los Angeles Clippers walked away with a 122-117 win over the Portland Trailblazers on Saturday (US time).

Portland held a 115-110 lead that Los Angeles climbed out of in the last 3 minutes, a rally started by a Landry Shamet basket and a 3-point play by Patrick Patterson.

Lillard's layup put the Blazers in front again 117-115, before McGruder's long bomb swung the edge back to the Clippers with 26.5 seconds on the game clock.

The Blazers could have regained the upper hand in the ensuing play, but Lillard went 0 for 2 on his trip to the line off a McGruder foul.

JaMychal Green made his 2 free throws after Portland was forced to foul, then Lillard's 3-point attempt to try and send the game to overtime didn't find its mark, sealing the win for the Clippers.

Paul George finished with 21 points, and Shamet added 19 to lead Los Angeles.

Lillard, who went off for 45 points and 11 3-pointers on Thursday, tallied 22 points and 2 triples this time.

Starting backcourt mate CJ McCollum had 29 points and Gary Trent Jr. added 22 off the bench for Portland.

