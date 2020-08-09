MVP reaches out to FIBA exec Khajirian after Beirut blasts

SBP chairman emeritus Manny V. Pangilinan. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA, Philippines -- Manny Pangilinan, the chairman emeritus of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP), has offered his sympathies to Hagop Khajirian, FIBA's executive director for Asia and the chief executive of the FIBA Asia Secretariat, after the two huge blasts that rocked Beirut last Tuesday.

According to Lebanon's Prime Minister Hassan Diab, the explosion occurred when 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate stored in a warehouse at Beirut's port blew up.

As of Sunday, Agence France-Presse reported that the death toll has reached 158 with 6,000 wounded. The blast created a crater 43 meters deep in the port.

Pangilinan, a member of FIBA's Central Board, sent an email to Khajirian wherein he expressed his "great sadness" at the explosion.

"I join the people of your city, and the people of Lebanon, in their hour of grief and suffering, and send them our prayers and our thoughts," said Pangilinan.

He also expressed his hope "that Beirut can recover quickly and fully from this unfortunate disaster."

The FIBA Asia headquarters were reportedly among the structures damaged in the massive explosions.

For more sports coverage, visit the ABS-CBN Sports website.