TNT thwarts Cavitex to rule PBA 3x3 Leg 6

The triumphant TNT Triple Giga team. PBA Images.

MANILA – TNT Triple Giga have joined the Cavitex Braves and Barangay Ginebra as the only teams who have won two legs this season so far.

TNT thwarted Cavitex, 21-17, to secure the crown in the sixth leg of the PBA Season 3 First Conference on Tuesday at Ayala Malls Trinoma.

Leaading the team in the victory was Gryann Mendoza who put up seven points and eight rebounds, helping Triple Giga clinch the win.

En route to the finals, TNT ousted Ginebra in the quarterfinals, 21-13, and defeated Wilcon Depot in the semifinals, 21-13.

Meanwhile, the Braves defeated Purefoods in the quarters, 20-17, right before moving past Meralco, 19-18.

In the Battle for Third place, Wilcon finally broke through and achieved their first podium finish by defeating Meralco, 16-13, with the help of the returning Keith Datu’s eight markers.

Up next for the teams are the league’s Grandfinals on Sunday, August 13, at the Ayala Malls Market! Market! in Taguig.

The Scores

Finals

TNT 21 — Mendoza 7, Vosotros 6, De Leon 6, Exciminiano 2.

Cavitex 17 -– Galanza 7, Fajardo 5, Napoles 4, Gonzaga 1.

Third place