TNC Pro Team's MPL roster reveal video is inspired by Jackson Wang's music video for "Come Alive." Screenshots from Jackson Wang and TNC Pro Team.

MANILA - With their eagerness to “rise from the dead,” TNC Pro Team unveiled a lean but mean Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League roster ahead of the league’s 12th season.

During a 3-minute video inspired by Jackson Wang’s “Come Alive,” TNC’s 6-man lineup was unveiled at a private event in Quezon City, before the trailer was released on their social media platforms.

TNC reveal their 6-man lineup through a cinematic roster reveal at a private viewing in QC, in their bid to bounce back from back-to-back last place finishes.



Lineup: Benthings, Hesu, Kingkong, Goyo, Innocent, and Bao



Yasuwo will go from player to analyst. pic.twitter.com/eJcQ9vmJvf — AC (they/them) 📰 (@mac_coloma) August 7, 2023

Leading off from their viral “Biyaheng Tagumpay” roster reveal in Season 11, TNC expressed its eagerness to bounce back from two consecutive disastrous seasons – alluded to by a jeepney accident which caused the team’s “demise.”

Later on, Ben "Benthings" Maglaque could be seen rising from the "grave," followed by Kristofer Malcus “Hesu” Calderon, Jetson “Goyo” Ignacio, King Cyric “Kingkong” Perez, John Vincent “Innocent” Banal, and their lone rookie Mark “Bao” Cabigting.

The next frames showed the players dancing, led by Hesu, who is seemingly portraying Wang as the choreo's center, followed by the rest of the players and coaching staff, which shows Bryan "Yasuwo" Pormocille moving to the analyst role, and Jemson "Scholar" Ignacio coming back as the team's coach.

“Since magaling sila sumayaw, I thought na why not make a cover of a K-Pop dance?” the team's operations manager Ingrid Ignacio, who also directed the video, told ABS-CBN News.

Afterwards, the team exits showing the words “We will rise from the dead.”

TNC Pro Team will utilize a 6-man lineup ahead of the upcoming season. Benthings will be taking the captain reins from Jomarie “Escalera” Delos Santos, who left the team for Onic Philippines with Mark “Kramm” Rusiana.

Scholar will again be the chief tactician, as John Laurence “Lift” Ruiz leaves the squad.

The 12th season of MPL Philippines will have the finalists qualify for the M5 World Championships, also to be held in the Philippines this December. TNC has placed 8th in Season 10 and Season 11 of the professional league.

Jackson Wang released the music video of "Come Alive" last December, a song off his sophomore album "MAGIC MAN."

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.