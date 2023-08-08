Handout/ONE Championship.

MANILA — Rodtang “The Iron Man” Jitmuangnon will defend his ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World title against Superlek “The Kicking Machine” Kiatmoo9 at ONE Friday Fights 34

The undefeated Jitmuangnon, who won all of his 14 fights under ONE Championship’s striking rule sets since 2018, will put his title and his record on the line against the 9-1 Kiatmoo9 who have finished his last three opponents in convincing fashion.

ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong made the announcement on Sunday for the matchup that is scheduled on 22 September inside Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Following this, Ham Seo Hee and Stamp Fairtex will go head-to-head for the ONE Interim Atomweight World Title at ONE Fight Night 14 on 30 September.

On October 6, Tawanchai PK Saenchai will put his ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Title on the line when he goes upagainst Superbon Singha Mawynn at ONE Fight Night 15