PBA Rookie Draft set for September 17

The rookie hopefuls from 2022. PBA Images/File.

MANILA — The 2023 PBA Rookie Draft will take place on September 17 at the Ayala Malls Market! Market! in Taguig, as the league looks to welcome its newest batch of young stars.

Former UP Fighting Maroon Ricci Rivero and Letran Knight Brent Paraiso are among the list of hopefuls who have already submitted their names to join the league’s annual rookie draft, and more standouts from their own collegiate and amateur leagues are also expected to put their names on board.

Ahead of the event, the PBA will also hold its Draft Combine at the Gatorade Hoops Center in Mandaluyong City on September 12-13.

The league opened their submission for the draft on July 20 and is scheduled for a September 10 deadline.

Meanwhile, PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial also touched on the topic regarding the eligibility of the players who have opted to play in foreign leagues instead of suiting up in the PBA.

“Ang board ay medyo luluwag. Pagbibigyan na yung mga naglalaro sa abroad. Iba na ang puso ng governors sa mga players abroad,” he said in an interview at the Philippine Sportswriters (PSA) Forum on Tuesday.

The league previously handed out rules that will make Filipinos who played abroad instead of entering the PBA Draft wait for a certain number of years before they can be deemed eligible to play for the league.

But Marcial said that the Board of Governors are now in talks of relaxing those rules.

“Ifa-finalize pa. Di ko masabi kung ano yung final, pero medyo luluwagan nila yun.

Still, the PBA Commissioner has hopes that they will opt to lace their kicks in the 48-year-old league.

“Gusto namin talaga dito [sila]. Pero katulad ng sinabi ko, parang mga doctors, mga lawyers na gustong mag-abroad, hindi natin pipigilan. Kung yun ang makakabuti sa kanila, sa pamilya nila, bakit natin pipigilan?” Marcial said.



“Pero kung pwede silang maglaro sa PBA, kung kaya namin taasan [salary cap], bakit po hindi,” he added.

“Naiintindihan naman po natin kung anong sitwasyon nila.”

Aside from the Rookie Draft and the Combine, the league are also scheduled to hold the PBA Run on September 24, a pre-season press conference on October 10, and the PBA Media Day on October 12.

