GM Eugene Torre rules Guam tournament

GM Eugene Torre. Photo courtesy of Marlon Bernardino.

MANILA -- Eugene Torre, Asia's first grandmaster, showed that he still has what it takes by dominating the 2023 Guam International Open Chess Tournament last week at the Dusit Beach Resort in Tumon, Guam.

The 71-year-old Torre finished undefeated with 9 points on account of 9 wins in 9 games to rule the week-long event that was organized by the Guam Chess Federation.

Torre scored victories over William Gunn in the first round, Daniel Combs in the second round, Cyle Sarmiento in the third round, Rudolph P. Soriano in the fourth round, Kohei Yonemitsu in the fifth round, Daniel Doria in the sixth round, CM Elmer Prudente in the seventh round, Kyle Garrison in the eight round and CM Rogelio L. Orio in the ninth and final round.

"I would like to dedicate my victory to my countryman," said Torre after his win.

Torre earned the title of Grandmaster after winning the silver medal in the 1974 World Chess Olympiad in Nice, France at the age of 22, playing board one for the Philippines.

He was inducted into the World Chess Hall of Fame in October 2022. -- Report from Marlon Bernardino.