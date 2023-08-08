Carl Jammes “Wonderboy” Martin. Handout photo

MANILA -- The stakes are high for unbeaten prospect Carl Jammes Martin when he faces Oscar Duge of Tanzania in a 10-round bantamweight clash at the Mandaluyong Sports Complex on Aug. 19.

The 24-year-old boxer from Lagawe, Ifugao is set to end an eight-month hiatus, and he knows that the upcoming fight will have major implications on his dreams of becoming a world champion.

"Napaka-importante po ng next fight ko," said Martin during Tuesday's Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

Martin will bring a spotless record of 21 wins with no loss, with 17 wins coming by knockout, in the match against Duge.

"Pinag-sisikapan po namin sa training. Pinag-iingatan din namin ang kalaban. Pinag-aaralan namin pati ang mga adjustments na pwede gawin sa ring," said Martin, now fully recovered from a rib injury that has kept him out of action.

Martin is hopeful that a victory over Duge will pave the way for a trip to the United States for more training, courtesy of MP Promotions president Sean Gibbons.

Duge has an 11-5-2 win-loss record. He is 26 years old and at 5'3" is almost three inches shorter than the Filipino, who fought 56 times as an amateur. Though the Tanzanian has lost five times -- most recently in August 2020 -- he has never been knocked out.

That is the target for Martin when they fight, according to his brother and trainer, Japeth.

"Wala pang KO ang kalaban. Yun ang target -- kami ang unang maka-knockout sa kanya," said Japeth, who was into boxing himself. "Pero handa din naman kami sa mahabang fight."

"Ready na po kami. Pero hindi po namin masasabi. Kung ma-knockout mas maganda po talaga," said Abel, the boxer's trainer and father.



