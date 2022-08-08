Filipino basketball players in the Basketball Without Borders camp. Handout photo. Filipino basketball players in the Basketball Without Borders camp. Handout photo. Filipino basketball players in the Basketball Without Borders camp. Handout photo. Filipino basketball players in the Basketball Without Borders camp. Handout photo. Filipino basketball players in the Basketball Without Borders camp. Handout photo. Filipino basketball players in the Basketball Without Borders camp. Handout photo. Filipino basketball players in the Basketball Without Borders camp. Handout photo. Filipino basketball players in the Basketball Without Borders camp. Handout photo. Filipino basketball players in the Basketball Without Borders camp. Handout photo. Filipino basketball players in the Basketball Without Borders camp. Handout photo.

Five young Filipino basketball players are in Melbourne, Australia where they are participating in a Basketball Without Borders (BWB) camp.

Caelum Harris and Jared Bahay, who played for the Gilas Pilipinas Under-16 team, and Camille Nolasco of the Gilas Pilipinas Women's Under-16, banner the Philippine contingent.

Completing the group are Quinn Kacey Dela Rosa and John Andres.

The BWB camp is being held at the NBA Global Academy, the league's elite basketball training center at Basketball Australia’s Centre of Excellence at the Australian Institute of Sport.

This year, BWB Asia featured the top 60 high school age boys and girls from 15 countries and territories across the Asia-Pacific region. They were coached by a bevy of NBA players and BWB alumnus, including Jarrett Allen of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Coby White of the Chicago Bulls.

Patrick Hunt, president of the World Association of Basketball Coaches, is the camp director, while Dan Shimensky of the Denver Nuggets is serving as the camp’s athletic trainer.

BWB Asia 2022 tipped off with an opening ceremony with remarks from FIBA Oceania executive director Amanda Jenkins, Hunt, NBA head of international basketball operations Chris Ebersole, and Josh Green, who previously participated as a camper in BWB Global 2018 in Los Angeles.



The morning session had the campers experience a variety of on and off the court activities, including movement efficiency, positional skill development, shooting and skills competitions, and 5-on-5 games. In the afternoon, more than 50 coaches attended the FIBA coaches clinic, which featured advanced basketball instruction from BWB coaches Damian Cotter, Eric Glass and Jenni Screen.

