MANILA, Philippines -- PLDT has already committed to playing in the AVC Cup for Women, should the High Speed Hitters emerge as the best local team in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Invitational Conference.

This, according to PVL president Ricky Palou who said Monday that they are waiting for the response of the other clubs still in contention in the tournament.

The Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) said on Sunday that they are tapping the best local team from the PVL Invitational to represent the country in the upcoming AVC tournament, after releasing the players and coaches of National University from the national team program.

PLDT, Cignal HD, and Creamline are still in contention in the Invitational, with Army Black Mamba having been ousted from contention on Monday. Guest team KingWhale Taipei completes the semifinals cast in the Invitational.

"We're still going to discuss this," said Palou. "We're asking the teams if they're willing."

"Si PLDT, sumagot na, willing siya. So we're waiting for a response from Rebisco and Cignal," he added. "[But] I don't see why they will not want to participate. It's an honor for the players to represent the country."

The High Speed Hitters currently have a 2-1 win-loss record in the semifinals, while Cignal HD (1-1) and Creamline (2-0) are playing against each other as of press time.

It is also possible that the best local team will be augmented by players from the other PVL squads, said Palou.

"Ang gusto namin, pinag-uusapan namin, kung sino man 'yung team na 'yun, baka they want to reinforce it with other players para mas maganda at mas malakas 'yung team," he said.

"If there's time for them to work together -- I think may one week -- baka naman feasible, so pinapag-aralan na namin," he added.

The Invitational Conference concludes on August 14, while the AVC Cup for Women starts on August 21 at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

According to Palou, national team coach Jorge Edson Souza de Brito will be the consultant of the team for the AVC Cup, with the coaching staff of the club retaining their roles.