PVL: Creamline on brink of gold medal match after sweep of Cignal

The Creamline Cool Smashers celebrate after scoring against Cignal HD. PVL Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- (UPDATED) The Creamline Cool Smashers are one win away from a spot in the gold medal match of the 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Invitational Conference.

This, after the Cool Smashers cruised to a 25-17, 25-15, 25-22 sweep of the Cignal HD Spikers, Monday evening at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Creamline improved to 3-0 in the semifinals of the PVL Invitational Conference, while dropping the HD Spikers to a 1-2 record. Cignal is still in the hunt for podium finish in the tournament despite absorbing another defeat.

The Cool Smashers avenged their lone loss of the elimination round, having dropped a four-setter to Cignal HD last July 21.

"I think the composure is okay today. Kasi 'yung last game, medyo nakakalamang kami, pero hindi namin natatapos 'yung set," said Creamline coach Sherwin Meneses. "Ngayon, natuto na kami sa lesson namin, noong natalo kami sa Cignal, na kailangan maging maganda 'yung composure namin hanggang sa 25 points."

Creamline overwhelmed the HD Spikers on offense, tallying a 50-25 advantage in kills. Playmaker Jia de Guzman earned Player of the Match honors after registering 26 excellent sets.

Tots Carlos had another superb game, with 21 points on 18 kills, two blocks, and Creamline's lone ace. Jema Galanza added 11 points, and Celine Domingo scored nine. Team captain Alyssa Valdez had seven points and 16 digs to her name.

The Cool Smashers cruised to victory in the first two sets but the HD Spikers gave them a run for their money in the third frame. Cignal HD led early, before their unforced errors allowed Creamline to catch up. A service error by Rachel Anne Daquis followed by a hit by Valdez and Carlos' ace gave the Cool Smashers a 14-11 lead.

But Cignal HD remained within striking distance. Valdez completed a combination play to put Creamline at match point, 24-20, but Ces Molina converted a hit and a Domingo attack was called out, giving the HD Spikers some hope, 24-22.

Off a timeout, the Cool Smashers made sure to end matters, with De Guzman finding Domingo for a quick hit in the middle that wrapped up the match in just an hour and 28 minutes.

No player scored in double-digits for Cignal HD, with Molina and Roselyn Doria each contributing eight points. The HD Spikers got 23 free points off Creamline's errors, while committing 19 of their own.

Related video: