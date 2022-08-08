Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes. FIBA.basketball

MANILA, Philippines -- Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes came away with even more optimism for the future of the national team after meeting with his staff over the weekend.

Reyes met with Ginebra coach Tim Cone along with Jong Uichico, Goldwyn Monteverde, and Nenad Vucinic on Saturday to discuss their plans for Gilas ahead of the second round of the FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers.

"It was a long meeting. A lot of discussions were made, a lot of options, a lot of possibilities, and a lot of plans were discussed," Reyes said on Sunday, after steering the TNT Tropang GIGA to a 93-92 win against Magnolia in the PBA Philippine Cup semifinals.

"We're going to continue meeting over the next few days," he added.

While he offered no details as to the specifics of the meeting, Reyes said he remains hopeful as they continue to work towards the ultimate goal of the national team -- the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

"Everything we're doing has only one objective. That is to put the best team forward, prepare and assemble the best team," said Reyes. "I want to focus on the term 'team.' Not the best group of players or best group of superstars, but the best team."

"I've always been very optimistic that we are going to put a great team together. But not now," he also said.

The upcoming competitions will be an opportunity for the Gilas coaches to study the players and determine who will fit into their plans for the future, Reyes said.

"We really need to continue figuring things out and learning and developing and growing," the coach said. "I'm very optimistic that we are going to put the best team together come August 2023."

Gilas will return to action for the second round of the World Cup qualifiers on August 25 against Lebanon, and on August 29 against Saudi Arabia.

