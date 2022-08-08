Football: Kaya, United City off to winning start in PFL

Eric Giganto celebrates with Kaya FC after scoring the lone goal against the Azkals Development Team in the 2022-23 season of the PFL. Photo courtesy of the PFL

MANILA, Philippines -- Kaya FC and United City FC both registered crucial victories to open their campaign in the 2022-23 season of the Philippines Football League (PFL), Sunday at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium.

Eric Giganto scored in the first minute of stoppage time to lift Kaya to a 1-0 victory against the Azkals Development Team (ADT) in the first match of the season.

Kaya found itself frustrated for over 90 minutes by ADT goal-keeper Julian Schwarzer, who was stalwart between the sticks for the young squad.

But Giganto, who subbed in the 81st minute, found the breakthrough for Kaya as he headed down a cross by Daizo Horikoshi that just slipped past Schwarzer and into the bottom left corner.

"'Yung set-up na 'yun, 'di biro eh," said Giganto after the match. "Alam namin na maraming chances na nangyari, pero kudos din sa goal-keeper nila."

In the second match, United City fired a warning to the rest of the league with a 5-0 demolition of Maharlika Manila.

Curt Dizon found the back of the net in the ninth minute and the floodgates soon opened for the defending champions.

Alan Robertson (24') and Mathew Custodio (36') put United City ahead by three at the break. Kenshiro Daniels (48') and Pocholo Bugas (58') completed the scoring in the second half.

The PFL returns for its second matchday on Monday, with Stallion Laguna FC hosting Mendiola FC 1991 in Carmona, Cavite. Kick-off is at 4 p.m.

