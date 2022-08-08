Caguioa, a former MVP, has not seen action since playing two games during the PBA bubble tournament in 2020. PBA Media Bureau/file

Have we seen the last of PBA superstar Mark Caguioa?

This question has cropped up even before the start of last season until he was included in the roster.

But "The Spark" has not seen action since playing two games during the first ever bubble tournament of the PBA.

On February 10, Caguioa, Stanley Pringle and Jared Dillinger were replaced on the active roster by Nards Pinto, who was acquired as a free agent by Ginebra; Aljun Mariano, a player coming back from the injury list; and big man Maurice Shaw.

The former Most Valuable Player has not been activated since then.

So what's the Gin Kings plan on Caguioa?

"Mark is enjoying life, spending quality time in a resort in Zambales or a place somewhere up north," Cone told ABS-CBN News in a telephone interview.

"But if he did decide to come back and play or join the coaching staff, he'll be very much welcome," added Cone "Whether as a player or as a coach, Mark will have a spot in our team."

Caguioa was seen in some of the games this season, but fans are wondering when will he make his return as he deserves a fitting tribute.

For Cone, he believes that the hardest part for a player in Caguioa's age is the everyday grind.

"That's the most difficult thing. You wake up everyday, attend the practice and play during the games," said Cone. "If ever Mark decides to come back and play, he's definitely have a lot of catching up to do."

"But it's true. Mark deserves a fitting tribute. Players like Mark and James Yap are special players. But one thing about Mark, he's one guy who doesn't want attention, so that's why you have that impression that he avoids people, including the media. Because he doesn't want attention to himself."