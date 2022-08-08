B.League: Kiefer Ravena re-signs with Shiga Lakes

Kiefer Ravena will be back for another go-around with Shiga. File photo. (c) B.LEAGUE

Kiefer Ravena will be playing for the Shiga Lakes in the 2022-23 season of the B.League, the Japanese club announced on Monday.

For the second straight season, Ravena will serve as Shiga's Asian import, having made his debut in the 2021-22 campaign where he averaged 13.2 points, 5.9 assists, and 2.5 rebounds in 56 games, with 26 starts.

"I'm so excited to be back and playing with you all again," Ravena said in comments provided by the club.

"I think this season is going to be a great season, so I think the boosters will enjoy it and support us. I hope to see you all soon," he added.