'This group is special': Petecio, Paalam, Marcial, Magno

Amateur boxing's three-medal haul in Tokyo means a good sign for Philippine boxing in future Olympic competitions.

This year, the Philippines got two silver medals from boxing courtesy of Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam, and a bronze from Eumir Marcial.

Even Irish Magno, who didn't get a podium finish, went as far as the Last 16.

"With this kind of performance, it just assures us the future is bright. These men and women provided the future generation of amateur boxers a blueprint to success," said boxing analyst Nissi Icasiano.

"This group is special. What they did in Tokyo will stand the test of time. They will be the living examples for future generations."

Even if they fell short in getting a gold, this group of boxers churned out the best medal output for any Philippine boxing team in Olympic history.



"Can you imagine three out of four boxers score podium finishes? It never happened before. Hindi na nakakahiya yun. We should celebrate," said Icasiano.

International boxing referee Atty. Danrex Tapdasan agreed.

"Winning two silvers and one bronze for a total of three medals is the best performance for the Philippines in Olympic history," he said.

Tapdasan said this should prompt local sports officials to put more attention on amateur boxing.

"We have already beaten in the boxing medal standings perennial amateur boxing powerhouses such as Ukraine and Kazakhstan," he said.

"I salute the leadership of PSC, POC, ABAP as well as the MVP Sports Foundation for their support for our boxing team. Let's increase our budget for boxing and continue to find excellent boxers from all over the Philippines to represent our country in the future Olympics and we will definitely get that elusive Gold Medal in boxing."

