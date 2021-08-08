Carlo Paalam of the Philippines in action against Galal Yafai of Britain. Luis Robayo, Reuters

MANILA, Philippines -- Young Filipino boxer Carlo Paalam will take home not just a silver medal but also plenty of lessons after his first ever Olympic stint in Tokyo.

Just 23 years old, Paalam was the "bunso" of the boxing team, but his performances belied his youth and lack of experience at the biggest stage. In the quarterfinal, Paalam outboxed reigning Olympic champion Shakhobidin Zoirov of Uzbekistan; in the semis, he displayed a masterclass in routing hometown bet Tanaka Ryomei.

Even with his loss in the final to Great Britain's Galal Yafai, Paalam gave a good account of himself. He was knocked down in the first round -- the very first time he has ever touched canvas -- but Paalam battled back and pressed Yafai until the final bell.

He lost via split decision, 4-1, to exit his first ever Olympic stint as a silver medalist.

"Salamat po na naka-experience ako na na-knockdown ako," said Paalam, who won a bronze in the 2018 Asian Games and a gold in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games before qualifying for Tokyo via rankings.

"Malaking bagay po na matuto ako at ma-experience ko 'yun bilang boxer," he added. "Never (pa) ako na-knockdown sa buong pag-boxing ko po."

"'Yun ang first po, pero salamat din po. Dito niya pina-experience sa akin sa Olympics. Malaking bagay po, at matututo po ako," said Paalam.

Paalam says he has not given thought to possibly turning professional, and his dream remains to reach the top of the podium in the Olympics.

He first wants to return home and reunite with his family, after which he plans to continue training as their focus turns to next year's events -- the Southeast Asian Games and the Asian Games.

And of course, the Paris Games in 2024 is not far behind.

"I-improve ko pa po 'yung kulang ko po. 'Yung tiwala sa sarili at (tumaas) po ang kumpyansa ko dahil sa experience dito po," Paalam said. "Malaking bagay po, kasi na-experience ko kung ano ang Olympics."

