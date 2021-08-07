From Motortrade's Facebook page.

Avid motorcycle rider Carlo Paalam is set to get a big bike from a major motorcycle dealer in the Philippines following his Olympic silver medal victory in the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.

"Ngayon pa lang, panalo ka na sa'min Carlo! We're proud of you!

#MotortradePh #KailanganMOTOr" said Motortrade in its Facebook page.

"Congratulations CARLO! PAALAM, lumang motor, hello sa libre mong big bike."

Although Motortrade only showed a silhouette of the motorcycle they pledged, it appears to be a sports bike.

From Carlo Paalam's Instagram page

Before winning the silver in Tokyo, Paalam had been posting on Instagram some of the motorcycles he has ridden in the past.

He has photos on a Honda RS150 and a Yamaha Sniper.

From Carlo Paalam's Instagram page

But his dream bike is a Yamaha YZF R6, a 599cc-engine-powered sport bike worth P749,000.

From Carlo Paalam's Instagram page

Paalam is expected to get P17 million from the government and several sport patrons. A housing developer has also rewarded him a P3.6-million house and lot in Cagayan de Oro.

