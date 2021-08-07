Avid motorcycle rider Carlo Paalam is set to get a big bike from a major motorcycle dealer in the Philippines following his Olympic silver medal victory in the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.
"Ngayon pa lang, panalo ka na sa'min Carlo! We're proud of you!
#MotortradePh #KailanganMOTOr" said Motortrade in its Facebook page.
"Congratulations CARLO! PAALAM, lumang motor, hello sa libre mong big bike."
Although Motortrade only showed a silhouette of the motorcycle they pledged, it appears to be a sports bike.
Before winning the silver in Tokyo, Paalam had been posting on Instagram some of the motorcycles he has ridden in the past.
He has photos on a Honda RS150 and a Yamaha Sniper.
But his dream bike is a Yamaha YZF R6, a 599cc-engine-powered sport bike worth P749,000.
Paalam is expected to get P17 million from the government and several sport patrons. A housing developer has also rewarded him a P3.6-million house and lot in Cagayan de Oro.
