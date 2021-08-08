Silver medallist Carlo Paalam of the Philippines poses for photos. Ueslei Marcelino, Reuters

MANILA, Philippines -- The three Filipino boxers who won medals in the Tokyo Olympics continue to receive incentives after bringing glory to the country.

Carlo Paalam (men's flyweight) and Nesthy Petecio (women's featherweight) both won silver medals in Tokyo, while Eumir Marcial claimed a bronze medal in the loaded men's middleweight division.

The three are set to receive millions of pesos in financial incentives from the government as well as from the private sector, which pledged to reward athletes who won medals in the Summer Games.

On Sunday, the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) announced additional rewards for the medalists, with POC President Rep. Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino revealing that he will give the three boxers their own house and lot in Tagaytay.

"The two silvers and one bronze, bibigyan ko na rin ng pabahay, para pwede na rin ibigay sa kamag-anak nila," said Tolentino in a press conference, much to the delight of Paalam and Marcial who were present in the Zoom call.

This matches the house and lot that Tolentino previously promised to give weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz, who delivered the Philippines' first ever Olympic gold medal in Tokyo.

The POC will also give additional cash incentives to the medalists, Tolentino said.

"With some of the savings of the POC, I'm now announcing that the bronze will receive from POC, additional P1M, and for silver medalists, P2M, for gold P3M," he said.

Even the Filipino athletes who did not win a medal will receive P500,000 from the POC and the MVP Sports Foundation.

Marcial expressed his gratitude at the blessings that are now coming their way, saying: "Grabe po 'yung blessing, at sobrang thankful po kami sa Panginoon na may isang ginamit niyang tao para po makatulong sa amin at magbigay ng inspirasyon sa amin."

The Filipino boxers and the rest of the Philippine delegation are set to leave Tokyo and return to the Philippines tomorrow.

