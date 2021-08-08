Bronze medalist Eumir Marcial of the Philippines stands on the podium during the medal ceremony. Ueslei Marcelino, Reuters

MANILA, Philippines -- Olympic bronze medalist Eumir Marcial takes pride in competing in the loaded men's middleweight division in Tokyo, where the four top seeds all advanced to the semifinals.

Marcial, seeded fourth in the division, made quick work of his first two opponents before losing to top seed Oleksandr Khyzhniak of Uzbekistan in the semifinals. In the other semis match-up, third-seeded Hebert Sousa of Brazil beat Russian's Gleb Bakshi to arrange a gold medal match against Khyzhniak.

Khyzhniak appeared headed for a win by points when Sousa came roaring back, and the Brazilian won by knockout with a minute and 30 seconds to go in the third round.

"Masasabi ko, boxing is boxing eh," Marcial told reporters when asked for his thoughts on the gold medal match. "First round, second round, lahat ng judges sa kanya (Khyzhniak). Third round sa kanya lahat, then last one minute, mana-knockout ka."

"So ganoon po 'yung boxing. Ganoon po kahirap ang boxing. Lahat ng bagay, pwede mangyari para matalo ka, headbutt, knockout, decision. Sobrang hirap," he added.

While he still wants to represent the Philippines in the amateurs and chase his dream of an Olympic gold medal, Marcial is also hopeful that he will get to face his Olympic rivals in the professional ranks.

The 25-year-old turned pro last year and has already had one fight, a unanimous decision win over American Andrew Whitfield in December.

"Hindi imposible mangyari 'yun, dahil halos lahat din 'yung mga middleweight dito, pro na rin," said Marcial of possible facing his Olympic rivals once again, this time as professionals.

"Kausap ko 'yung Brazil, magpo-pro daw siya. 'Yung USA (Troy Isley), pro na siya. 'Yung Kazakhstan (Abilkhan Amankul). Halos lahat po, lalo sa timbang ko, lahat po nag-pro boxer na din," he added.

Indeed, Marcial's opponent in the quarterfinal, Arman Darchinyan of Armenia, has also turned pro and even trained under famed coach Freddie Roach at the Wild Card Gym. Marcial knocked him out in the first round to assure himself of a medal.

"Hindi malabo mangyari (na magkalaban kami ulit). Pero 'yung sa pro, alam natin na iba-iba 'yung promoter, so malalaman na lang po natin," he also said.

Regardless of when they face off again, Marcial is proud to have competed in such a high-level tournament.

"'Yung sa middleweight, talagang grabe," he said. "Kahit 'yung mga ibang boksingero ang nagsabi, grabe labananan ng middleweight. Lahat ng seeded, kami po ang nag-medal. So pinanindigan namin ang pagka-seed namin, at kami ang nagkita-kita sa medal rounds."

For breaking news and latest developments on the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, visit https://news.abs-cbn.com/tokyo-olympics

RELATED VIDEO: