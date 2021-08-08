Jaja Santiago is PVL Player of the Week

Chery Tiggo's Jaja Santiago in action. PVL Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- Jaja Santiago has elevated her performances towards the closing stretch of the elimination round of the 2021 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference.

With Santiago leading the way, the Chery Tiggo Crossovers have won four consecutive matches and clinched the No. 2 spot in the semifinals, where they will face off against the Choco Mucho Flying Titans.

Game 1 of their best-of-three series is on Sunday at 5:00 p.m.

Santiago scored 20 points off 16 attacks, three blocks, and an ace, in a comprehensive 25-18, 25-20, 25-22 triumph over PetroGazz last Sunday.

She sustained her dominant play against Black Mamba-Army, dropping 15 points in another straight sets win, 25-16, 25-16, 25-21.

Even in a no-bearing match, Santiago was still going strong, scoring 10 points in two sets in a 25-20, 25-9, 25-22 win over Choco Mucho, some 24 hours ahead of their semifinals series.

Santiago's streak of strong performances earned her the PVL Press Corps Player of the Week nod, awarded by print and online sportswriters covering the maiden professional volleyball league in the country.

Santiago edged Creamline's Alyssa Valdez and Tots Carlos for the final weekly citation in the tournament being held in Ilocos Norte.

A bumpy road awaits Chery Tiggo in the grueling final week of the PVL bubble, with games now played daily due to the spike in COVID-19 cases.

"Ang iniisip lang namin ngayon is makuha namin yung kundisyon ng katawan namin, maalagaan namin kasi yun nga, magiging sunod sunod yung games," Santiago said of the week ahead. "Mentally, physically, and emotionally, kailangan stable kaming lahat."