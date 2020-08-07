NBA: Spurs cruise to victory over hobbled Jazz

Derrick White scored 24 points, and the San Antonio Spurs had little trouble beating the Utah Jazz missing key players 119-111 on Friday (US time).

All Spurs starters scored in double digits against Utah, which were without Donovan Mitchell (leg), Rudy Gobert (rest) and Mike Conley (knee).

San Antonio used a strong start to go up 19-6 and never looked back.

Jordan Clarkson led the Jazz with 24 points and 4 3-pointers.

Jakob Poetl added 19 points, 10 rebounds and 3 blocks, while Rudy Gay came off the bench to tally 14 points and 3 steals for the Spurs, whose victory kept the race for the 8th and final seat in the West close.

San Antonio is now 2 games adrift of No. 8 the Memphis Grizzlies, who beat the Oklahoma City Thunder later in the day.

