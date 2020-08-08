NBA: Pelicans oust Wizards, as East playoff cast complete



Jrue Holiday scored a game-high 28 points, and the New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Washington Wizards 118-107 on Friday (US time).

The loss eliminated the Wizards from the playoffs, nudged the Orlando Magic into the next round, and completed the East's final 8.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans, who sat first-year phenom Zion Williamson (rest) for a second straight game, remained in the postseason mix in the West.

New Orleans (30-39) is 2.5 games off No. 8 the Memphis Grizzlies (33-37) with 3 games on hand, including 2 against teams also chasing a playoff berth -- the San Antonio Spurs (30-38) and the Sacramento Kings (29-40).

The Portland Trailblazers (32-38) and the Phoenix Suns (30-39) are also in the running.

After rookie Rui Hachimura tied the game at 76-all, the Pelicans went on a 15-2 burst to head into the fourth quarter up 91-81 to cruise to the win.

Brandon Ingram added 17 points for New Orleans.

Hachimura led Washington with 23 points.

(For more sports coverage, visit the ABS-CBN Sports website).