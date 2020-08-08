NBA: Injury-riddled Nets top Kings to punch playoff ticket

Caris Levert scored 22 points and Jarrett Allen had a double-double, and the Brooklyn Nets found their rhythm from downtown to beat the Sacramento Kings 119-106 Friday (US time) and book a playoff seat for a second year in a row.

After Bogdan Bogdanovic's 3-pointer closed a once double-digit gap to 85-80, the Nets went on a 14-2 run straddling the third and fourth quarters to take the driver's seat 99-82 and sail to victory.

Brooklyn entered the bubble severely depleted, missing Kevin Durant (ruptured Achilles), Kyrie Irving (right shoulder), Spencer Dinwiddie (coronavirus), and DeAndre Jordan (coronavirus).

But the Nets, who changed coaches by firing Kenny Atkinson midseason and hiring Jacque Vaughn, have now won 3 of their last 4 games to advance.

Joe Harris chipped in 21 points and 5 3-pointers, while Allen added 17 points, 11 rebounds and 8 assists for Brooklyn, which made 17 3-pointers overall and tallied 30 assists.

The Nets shot 42.5% from 3-point territory, while the Kings made 30% (12 of 40).

Bogdanovic scored 27 points and De'Aaron Fox added 21 to lead Sacramento.

For more sports coverage, visit the ABS-CBN Sports website