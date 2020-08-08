NBA: Grizzlies rally to rout Thunder for 1st bubble win

Dillion Brooks scored 22 points, and Ja Morant and Jonas Valanciunas added 19 apiece, and the Memphis Grizzlies recovered from a big, early deficit to down the Oklahoma City Thunder 121-92 on Friday (US time).

Memphis was behind by 17 points in the first quarter, but outscored Oklahoma City 38-23 in the second to take the halftime lead 63-60.

The Grizzlies pulled away in the third quarter, where they outscored the Thunder 32-18.

The win, Memphis' first in 5 games in the seedings stage, enabled the Grizzlies (33-37) to hold on to the No. 8 spot in the West playoff race.

The Portland Trailblazers (32-38) are a game behind, while the San Antonio Spurs (30-38) -- winners over the Utah Jazz on the day's first game -- the streaking Phoenix Suns (30-39), the New Orleans Pelicans (29-39), and the Sacramento Kings (29-40) are just on the fringes.

Chris Paul led the Thunder with 17 points.

