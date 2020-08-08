NBA: Embiid, Philadelphia bigs power Sixers past Magic

Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris each tallied a double-double, and the Philadelphia 76ers broke loose from the Orlando Magic in the fourth quarter to win 108-101 on Friday (US time).

Back-to-back baskets by Al Horford ignited a 9-1 run to give the 76ers a 97-87 lead, en route to victory despite the absence of Ben Simmons (knee).

Embiid finished with 23 points and 13 rebounds, Harris added 23 and 15, while Horford had 21 and 9.

Evan Fournier scored 22 points to lead the Magic.

