Golf: Jason Day yields PGA Championship lead; now 2 shots back

Jason Day was tied with 5 others for second place after two rounds in the PGA Championship. Doug Mills, The New York Times/file

Jason Day dropped to a 6-way tie for second place, after a 69 in Round 2 in the PGA Championship on Friday (US time).

The Australian former world No. 1 had a decent day, although he tripped in the 12th with a double-bogey to finish 6-under 134, as the field, led by China's Haotong Li and England's Tommy Fleetwood, came alive at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco

Li, who is trying to become the first player from China to win a men's major championship, fired a bogey-free 65 to take a two-shot lead in the first major championship of the pandemic-interrupted season.

Li is at 8-under 132 heading into the weekend making him the first player from China to lead in a major.

Defending champ Brooks Koepka kept his pursuit of a 3-peat on track by shooting a hard-fought 68 to join Day and four others in tie for second.

Fleetwood, Daniel Berger, England's Justin Rose, and France's Mike Lorenzo-Vera are all also at 134, two shots back of Li.

Meanwhile, Tiger Woods just made the cut by shooting a 72 for an even-par 140.

The 44-year-old Woods had two birdies on the back nine but finished with four bogeys in the round as he struggled with his new putter.

His playing partner, Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy, had a roller coaster round but also got into the weekend.

Below are the leaders after Friday's second round of the PGA Championship at par-70:

132 - Li Haotong (CHN) 67-65

134 - Michaël Lorenzo-Vera (FRA) 66-68, JASON DAY (AUS) 65-69, Brooks Koepka (USA) 66-68, Daniel Berger (USA) 67-67, Justin Rose (ENG) 66-68, Tommy Fleetwood (ENG) 70-64

135 - Paul Casey (ENG) 68-67, Brendon Todd (USA) 65-70, Cameron Champ (USA) 71-64

136 - Dustin Johnson (USA) 69-67, Lanto Griffin (USA) 68-68, Alexander Norén (SWE) 67-69, Bernd Wiesberger (AUT) 68-68, Xander Schauffele (USA) 66-70

-- With a report from Agence France-Presse

For more sports coverage, visit the ABS-CBN Sports website