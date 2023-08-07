Sofia Harrison (L) and Quinley Quezada (R) of the Philippines celebrate with Philippines manager Alen Stajcic (C) after winning the FIFA Women's World Cup group A soccer match between New Zealand and the Philippines in Wellington, New Zealand, July 25, 2023. Ritchie B. Tongo, EPA-EFE.

MANILA — Alen Stajcic may have left his post as head coach of the Filipinas, but the Australian will always savor his time with the team -- especially their stint in the FIFA Women's World Cup.

“It was memorable, it was magical, it was unforgettable,” the Australian mentor shared in an interview with Daily Kick Off.

Alen Stajcic talking about his time as Philippines boss will never get old 🥹 🇵🇭



'All the superlatives, I've used them up... Memorable, magical, unforgettable...'



Football is the best and this is the proof.

“To feel and see that many Filipinos are connected to the team, the last game, we lost six-nil, but to have 30,000 Filipinos in an away ground, to have that feeling, to hear the noise, to have that feeling of belonging to the country, it was just indescribable,” he continued, while also showing appreciation to the support of the whole nation in their FIFA campaign.

In the three games that they played in the group stage, the Filipinas scored the Philippines’ first-ever win in the FIFA World Cup against co-host New Zealand, alongside promising performances in their two defeats against Switzerland and Norway.

That is why the incoming head coach of Perth Glory in the A-League Men tournament had nothing but praises for the squad’s overall journey en route to their history-making feat.

“It’s been unbelievable.”

Stajcic also lauded the team’s efficiency in development which allowed them to get their highest-ever world ranking at No. 46.

“To think of where we started, the starting point was, I would say we were 30-40 years behind every other team, and in 18 months, we probably narrowed that gap to maybe five years behind everyone else,” he said.

“It’s still a long way to go for them to be really competitive and genuinely consistent internationally, but the journey we went on was just remarkable.”

Stajcic also gave credit to the Philippine Football Federation and their support for the squad.

“The effort that’s been put in by the Federation, by Sir Jeff [Cheng] who funded the team, for us to work that hard. Last year, we played 38 full international games and probably 10 to 12 friendlies on the side. No other team did that. This year, we’re already down to around 12 internationals this year,” he said.

“I’m so proud of the playing group and everyone who was involved. We won as many games as Brazil, Germany, and America, so it’s not a bad effort,” he quipped, mentioning the sole group wins of world-ranked no. 8 Brazil, no. 2 Germany, and no. 1 USA.

