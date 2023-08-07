The Nike LeBron NXXT Gen ‘TITAN Hoops Fair.’ Handout/TITAN The Nike LeBron NXXT Gen ‘TITAN Hoops Fair.’ Handout/TITAN The Nike LeBron NXXT Gen ‘TITAN Hoops Fair.’ Handout/TITAN The Nike LeBron NXXT Gen ‘TITAN Hoops Fair.’ Handout/TITAN The Nike LeBron NXXT Gen ‘TITAN Hoops Fair.’ Handout/TITAN The Nike LeBron NXXT Gen ‘TITAN Hoops Fair.’ Handout/TITAN



TITAN will host its first ever Hoops Fair on August 12 and 13 at the newly-unveiled The Courtyard MNL, for a weekend full of art, music, fashion, and the Filipino brand of basketball.

There will also be a Celebrity All-Star Game and tournaments for boys and girls, along with surprise guest appearances.

To mark the occasion, TITAN and Nike Basketball have unveiled their fourth collaboration featuring the Nike LeBron NXXT GEN.

The shoe "encapsulates the optimism, creative imagination and electric basketball energy that’s always been and always will be woven into the Philippines’ basketball culture," TITAN said.

The Nike LeBron NXXT Gen ‘TITAN Hoops Fair’ launches globally on August 13 for P 8,895 (US$160).