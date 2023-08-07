MMA: Bangguigui braces for Uzbekistan’s unbeaten Zakirov

Filipino fight Dave Bangguigui. Handout/ONE Championship.

MANILA — Dave Bangguigui is set for a tough three-round faceoff against Uzbekistan’s Sanzhar Zakirov at ONE Friday Fights 28.

Fight Corps MMA’s Bangguigui will put his 9-1 professional record against Zakirov’s 5-0 standing in a strawweight bout on August 11 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The Uzbek’s last four wins came either from knockout or submission, while the 26-year-old Filipino’s nine wins are built on four knockouts and two from submissions.

Under the main roster, Bangguigui has one win under his belt after a unanimous win against Brazil’s Marcus Paulo Amaral.

Bangguigui will look to sustain Team Lakay members’ huge wins under ONE Friday Fights that came from Carlos “The Limitless” Alvarez and Carlo “The Bull” Bumina-ang.

Alvarez improved to 2-0 after defeating Sadegh Ghasemi in July, while Bumina-ang hacked out a 52-second knockout of Reza Saedi last August 4.