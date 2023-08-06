Malacañang holds concert for 300 Filipino athletes

MANILA — Around 300 Filipino athletes gathered in Malacañang on Sunday to watch a concert held in honor of their hardwork in representing the Philippines in various sporting events.

Among those who attended the Palace-organized event are world boxing icon Manny Pacquiao, gymnastics champion Carlos Yulo, former national fencer Richard Gomez, and the Philippine Women’s Football Team (Filipinas), who made history for being the first Filipino team to play in the FIFA World Cup.

“This is the first event we have been invited to. It’s nice to celebrate the local talent and artist that we have here in the Philippines and also our countrymen who sacrificed everything to represent their country,” Hali Long, Filipinas co-captain, told ABS-CBN News on the sidelines of the event.

“It’s so nice kasi minsan lang mangyari ito, and to enjoy the culture of the Philippines and what it means not just to be an athlete but a Filipino, I think that really touches our hearts,” Inna Palacios, another Filipinas member, said in a separate interview.

While government funding for sports programs and trainings is more crucial for athletes, concerts and other activities for them are also vital, said Gomez, who now serves as one of the district representative of Leyte.

“This activity is very important especially for the morale of our athletes, especially in a few months they will be competing in the Asian Games,” the athlete-turned-lawmaker said.

“Something like this from the President is very important for the athletes,” he added.

The concert for the athletes is the second installment of the Konsyerto sa Palasyo as the first performance in April was dedicated to members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

“The featured performers have mostly had viral videos on social media and were chosen for their remarkable talent and artistry,” the Presidential Communications Office said in a statement.

“The program aims to search for new and emerging artists who are excellent in their respective fields and give them a spotlight in the ‘People’s Palace,’” the statement read.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. earlier said that he wants to revive his father and namesake’s policy of opening Malacañang to the public.

“It is the Palace of the People. It’s not the Palace of the President, bukas talaga dapat ang Palasyo dahil mahalaga na makita naman ng taong bayan na ito ay pag-aari ng bansa at hindi pag-aari ng kahit sinong tao,” he said.

“Pagka dumami na ang interesadong manood ay titingnan natin, baka ibalik natin sa Luneta,” he said, noting that former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr. supported the “Concert at the Park” series during his decades-long reign.