Gilas Women tripped by Chinese Taipei in Jones Cup

The Gilas Pilipinas Women during the FIBA Women's Asia Cup Division A. FIBA Asia/Handout/File.

MANILA — The Gilas Pilipinas Women suffered their second defeat at the hands of Chinese Taipei White, 94-83, at the 2023 William Jones Cup on Monday in Taiwan.

Leading the Filipina hoopers were Afril Bernardino who put up 22 points, six rebounds, and three assists, and Jack Animam who delivered an 18-point, nine-rebound performance.

Facing a 13-point lead, 60-47, the nationals went on a 17-8 run to narrow the gap to four, 68-64, as both squads headed into the final frame.

But Gilas failed to capitalize on their momentum and once again saw themselves face a double-digit lead, 90-76, late in the fourth after a pair of triples from their Taiwanese counterparts.

This win puts both squads at 1-2 in the standings, with the Philippines failing to follow up on their win against Iran yesterday.

Janine Pontejos contributed 11 markers in the defeat, and Monique Del Carmen and Andrea Tongco had seven points each.

Leading Chinese Taipei was Dai Yiting with 19 points.

Up next for Gilas is South Korea as the two rivals face tomorrow at 3:00 PM.

