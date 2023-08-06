Cavitex guns for three-peat in PBA 3x3 Leg 6

PBA Images.

MANILA — The CAVITEX Braves are gunning for the three-peat in Leg 6 of the PBA 3x3 Season 3 First Conference on Monday at the Ayala Malls Trinoma.

After winning Legs 4 and 5, the Braves are not only looking to be the first team to win three-straight ones but also book an outright spot at the Grand Finals on August 13.

The Braves currently hold the top spot of the standings with 410 tour points, while following them are Barangay Ginebra with 328, TNT with 290, and Meralco with 28 to round out the Top Four teams.

Helping the Braves clinch Leg 6’s title is the returning Tonino Gonzaga in place of Kenneth Ighalo, as he joins Jorey Napoles, Dominick Fajardo, and Bong Galanza.

Cavitex, Blackwater, and TNT comprise Pool A, and the Triple Giga will be welcoming back ace guard Almond Vosotros who missed the previous leg.

Last week’s runners-up Pioneer, on the other hand, will be joined in Pool B by Meralco, Purefoods, and Wilcon Depot.

Pioneer will be welcoming Wilson Baltazar as he joins Gian Abrigo, Denice Villamor, and Reggie Morido in the last tour leg before the league heads to Ayala Malls Market! Market! for the first conference grand finals.

Meanwhile, two-time Season 3 first conference leg titlists Barangay Ginebra will be joined by a familiar face in Kim Aurin as he replaces John Ubalde to help the Gin Kings follow up their previous third-place finish last week.

Aurin, Donald Gumaru, Raphael Cu, and Ralph Salcedo will spearhead Ginebra’s attack in Pool C which also has Northport, Terrafirma, and San Miguel.

Northport and Terrafirma will be the first game of the opening day of pool play, where the top eight teams from the three pools will advance to the knockout quarter-finals on Tuesday.