Cavitex, Ginebra, Wilcon show off in PBA 3x3 Leg 6

PBA Images.

MANILA — The CAVITEX Braves, Barangay Ginebra San Miguel, and Wilcon Depot are off to great starts at the PBA 3x3 Season 3 First Conference Leg 6 after securing outright spots to Tuesday's quarterfinals.

Cavitex swept their pool on Monday after defeating Blackwater, 17-13, just before going over Leg 3 winners TNT, 19-17.

Up only by two, 16-14, with a minute left in their game against TNT, returning Tonino Gonzaga hit a long jumper that extended their lead to a more comfortable three-point advantage.

Dominick Fajardo then extended their lead to five after hitting a lay-in plus a free-throw, and that proved to be enough for the Braves to finally fend off Triple Giga even after Almond Vosotros sank a late deuce in the game.

TNT also advanced to the quarterfinals with a 1-1 record as they earlier defeated Blackwater, 21-16.

Meanwhile, Legs 1 and 2 champions Barangay Ginebra topped Pool C after scoring wins against San Miguel, 21-12, and Terrafirma, 21-15.

San Miguel (1-2), Terrafirma (1-2), and Northport (1-1) will have to wait for the results of the faceoff between the Gin Kings tomorrow to determine the final slots in Pool C.

On to Pool C, Wilcon Depot (2-0), Meralco (2-1), and Purefoods (1-1) all moved on to the quarterfinals stage, leaving the winless Pioneer (0-3) as the lone team to miss the knockout stage from Pool B.

Wilcon went over Leg 5 runners-up Pioneer, 18-11, and Meralco, 19-15.

The matchup between Wilcon and Purefoods will open the games tomorrow at the Ayala Malls Trinoma in Quezon City at 10:30 AM.

Tomorrow’s champions are set to receive P100,000, the runner-up with P50,000, and the third-placer gets P30,000.