UP's Lucero fully focused on UAAP title defense

Zavier Lucero of the UP Fighting Maroons against the Ateneo Blue Eagles during Game 1 of the UAAP Season 84 Men’s Basketball Finals on May 8, 2022. UAAP Media

MANILA, Philippines -- University of the Philippines (UP) forward Zavier Lucero is putting their historic campaign in UAAP Season 84 in the rearview, as he turns his attention to their title defense.

The Fighting Maroons ended a 36-year title drought in May, as they outlasted erstwhile defending champion Ateneo de Manila University in a classic three-game Finals series.

Lucero was a crucial factor in their triumph, with the Filipino-American forward averaging 13.43 points, 8.07 rebounds, 1.64 assists, and 1.5 steals in the elimination round. He would be named to the UAAP Season 84 Mythical Team for his efforts.

In July, it was confirmed that Lucero will return for Season 85, his final season of eligibility, spurning offers to turn professional. He joined the Fighting Maroons last week and played in UP's FilOil game against College of St. Benilde.

"We got to celebrate the championship, but it's good to be back. We're just starting to build towards trying to get another one," Lucero said after an 11-point outing against the Blazers, in what was a 117-61 win for UP.

He followed it up with 22 points in an 83-57 rout of Emilio Aguinaldo College.

"Last season's in the rearview mirror," Lucero said. "It's time to start focusing and building towards [the next]. It's a good thing that we have a lot of the same guys, just fill in the gaps and learning how to play as a team."

Lucero spent time with his family in the United States after the season, though he stressed that he didn't stop training even while on vacation.

"I was participating in like, leagues, 'cause a lot of the pro guys and college guys are all back home, so it's good comp [competition]," he said. "Other than that, away from basketball, just spending that much time with my family as I could before I came back out here and got focused."

"My plan is to contribute in all ways that I can around the game," he also said. "Just trying to do whatever it takes to do my part in helping the team get a championship."

The Fighting Maroons have been cruising in the preseason, winning all their FilOil games via double-digits even before the arrival of Lucero and incoming recruit Henry Galinato.