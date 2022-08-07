MANILA, Philippines -- Ateneo de Manila University continues to load up its recruiting class, adding 17-year-old guard Kyle Gamber to the fold.

Head coach Tab Baldwin on Saturday announced that Gamber has committed to play for the Blue Eagles, winning a recruiting war for the Filipino-American teenager.

"The effort to get Kyle to become a Blue Eagle was something that was extremely important to us. We knew there were a lot of people interested, and we really expected to have to pull out all the stops with Kyle," Baldwin said in introducing the guard.

Baldwin called Gamber a "hand in glove fit" for the Blue Eagles, touting the 6-foot-4 player as an all-purpose guard with a high basketball IQ.

"He's a guy who understands what it means to make his teammates better because as a lead guard, he's gonna have the ball in his hands a lot," he explained.

Gamber averaged 30 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 steals, and 1.5 assists in two games for Polytech High School in Woodside, Delaware last year.

He is entering his final year of high school and will join the Blue Eagles starting UAAP Season 86. He will have five full years of eligibility for Ateneo.

"I always knew that even before I talked to Coach Tab, I knew I wanted to choose Ateneo. But talking to him made me further my interest because he just explained the environment, the people at Ateneo. I felt that it was the perfect fit for me," said Gamber.

"I know that it's a great environment, it's highly competitive, and I'm under a great coach in Coach Tab. Being at Ateneo will set me up for the future," he also said.

The 17-year-old traces his roots to Cagayan de Oro and Cebu.

Gamber joins a loaded Ateneo recruiting class that also includes Fil-Ams Paul Garcia and Jared Brown, along with Canada-raised guard Albert Opeña Jr. Fil-Australian big man Mason Amos has also previously committed to Ateneo.

Gamber also expects to play for the Gilas Pilipinas Under-18 team, with the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) facilitating his documents so he can play as a local. Per Baldwin, Gamber and his family applied for his Filipino passport "well before he was 16," but was only given the passport afterwards.

"Kyle wants to play for Gilas, he wants to play in the U18, his aspiration is to represent the country," said Baldwin. "We hope he'll be here soon and then he will meet his teammates."

