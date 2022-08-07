PBA: Fajardo powers SMB to 2-1 lead over Meralco

San Miguel center June Mar Fajardo in action against the Meralco Bolts. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- June Mar Fajardo churned out a double-double to power San Miguel Beer to a hard-earned 96-91 victory against the Meralco Bolts in Game 3 of their 2022 PBA Philippine Cup semifinals series, Sunday at the Araneta Coliseum.

Fajardo tallied 21 points and 16 rebounds on top of two blocks to help the Beermen take a 2-1 lead in their best-of-seven series, as they bounced back from a tough loss in Game 3 last Friday.

The Beermen also got a big game from CJ Perez, who torched Meralco for 26 points, while Jericho Cruz came off the bench for 15 points.

San Miguel were made to sweat for the win, as Meralco stayed within striking distance throughout the fourth quarter. But Fajardo helped SMB gain some breathing room, scoring a clutch layup off a Cruz airball with 1:35 to go for a 90-84 spread.

He added two free throws with 1:11 left off a Raymar Jose foul, and the Bolts were unable to make up ground with their offense out of sorts all game long.

