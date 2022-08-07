'Last lift': Hidilyn Diaz hints at retirement after Paris 2024

Olympic champion Hidilyn Diaz-Naranjo on Sunday hinted at the possibility of retiring after the 2024 Paris Olympics.

In a Facebook post, Diaz posted a photo of her hands along with a letter to her sport, wherein she said she is already preparing for the upcoming Olympics, which will be held in 2 years.

She also hinted at a possible retirement after the games with her hashtag "#LastLift".

"We are officially 2 years to go before I step onto the platform at the #2024parisolympics . I am manifesting this because this is what I want to do. It is my choice to go for my #LastLift and #TeamHD will be with me throughout the whole process. I am claiming this, for the love of God and our Country," she wrote.

Diaz, who recently got married to her coach, Julius Naranjo, also said she is postponing their honeymoon to prepare for the Olympics.

"These hand are a reminder that despite all I have accomplished, I am still working my hardest for our Country. I am putting aside my honeymoon, and most things that make me happy because even though I don’t need to prove anything, I want to do more for #weightlifting and the #youthweightlifters who are starting to do well in our country," she wrote.

The champion weightlifter got married on July 26, exactly a year after winning gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

She has previously said that she is ready to start a family, but that it will have to wait until after 2024.