EJ Obiena places third in Silesia Diamond League

Filipino pole vaulter EJ Obiena finished in third place in the Silesia leg of the 2022 Wanda Diamond League, Saturday night.
Obiena, fresh off winning a bronze medal in the World Athletics Championships, cleared 5.73-m in his second try to make the podium. He faltered thrice in trying to clear 5.83-m.
Norway's Sondre Guttormsen needed just one attempt to clear 5.73-m, putting him in second place.
World champion Armand Duplantis of Sweden took the top spot after setting a new meet record of 6.10-m.
The Diamond League's next leg is on Wednesday, August 10, in Monaco.
