EJ Obiena places third in Silesia Diamond League

Ernest John Obiena of the Philippines competes in the final of the Men’s Pole Vault at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, USA, 24 July 2022. Robert Ghement, EPA-EFE.

Filipino pole vaulter EJ Obiena finished in third place in the Silesia leg of the 2022 Wanda Diamond League, Saturday night.

Obiena, fresh off winning a bronze medal in the World Athletics Championships, cleared 5.73-m in his second try to make the podium. He faltered thrice in trying to clear 5.83-m.

Norway's Sondre Guttormsen needed just one attempt to clear 5.73-m, putting him in second place.

World champion Armand Duplantis of Sweden took the top spot after setting a new meet record of 6.10-m.

The Diamond League's next leg is on Wednesday, August 10, in Monaco.

