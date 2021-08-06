From Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas Facebook page

Petra Cement-Roxas marched to the Mindanao leg finals by dropping fancied Zamboanga City, 83-72, in the do-or-die game 3 of the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup semis phase two on Friday night.

The fourth-seeded Vanguards will face Jumbo Plastic-Basilan, which gained an outright finals berth after sweeping the eliminations, in the best-of-three finals, starting on Sunday at the Pagadian City Gymnasium.

Already leading by seven, Roxas again outscored its foes in the third canto, 23-16, to build a 14-point advantage heading into the payoff period, 66-52.

"Sinasabi ko lagi sa players ko na ang Zamboanga mas beterano sa atin yan, tayo hindi rin naman tayo ganon kabata at may beterano rin tayo na dapat mag step-up. Buti hindi naman nagpabaya ang mga beterano namin," said Vanguards head coach Eddie Laure.

JPS could only get as close as seven in the fourth, 71-78, on free throws by Fran Yu with 1:58 left.

But the Vanguards held on to secure a seat in the Finals.

Things got heated at the 1:32 mark of the third frame when Jerwin Gaco and Leo Najorda figured on a rebound battle with their arms entangled. The two then shoved each other before Jordan Sta. Ana came to Najorda's defense, pushing Gaco.

Gaco, Najorda, and Sta. Ana all merited technical fouls.

Sta. Ana picked the best game to show his offensive prowess, firing 17 points, five rebounds, four assists, and a steal.

Najorda finished with 16 points, all coming from the second half. Lester Reyes netted 13 points and 12 rebounds.

MVP candidate James Castro stuffed the stat sheet with 12 points, nine assists, and seven rebounds.

Gabby Espinas paced JPS with 16 points and seven rebounds. Also contributing was Jaypee Belencion with 14 points and five rebounds.

Mac Cardona, who was playing with a hamstring injury, went scoreless in nine minutes of action.

