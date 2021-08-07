Photo from PVL Media Bureau

UPDATED—The Chery Tiggo Crossovers will be marching into the semifinals as the second seed after sweeping the Choco Mucho Flying Titans, 25-20, 25-9, 25-22, in the Premier Volleyball League Open Conference on Saturday.

In a prelude of their Final Four matchup, Chery Tiggo capped the elimination round with a 7-2 win-loss record, tied with the no. 3 team Choco Mucho.

“Of course, happy ako na umabot kami ng top four, ’yun naman ’yung first goal namin. ’Yung second goal sa semis. It's going to be a different ball game. They have already scouted us, we've already scouted them also, so now I think it's going to be a matter of conditioning,” Chery Tiggo coach Aaron Velez said.

After taking the opening set, the Crossovers faced only little resistance from the Flying Titans, who opted to bench some of their usual starters.

Chery Tiggo established an early 9-2 lead in the second frame after kills by Shaya Adorador and Dindin Santiago-Manabat.

Their lead ballooned to 22-7 after dropping an 8-0 run capped by a strong middle hit from Jaja Santiago and a rejection from Ponggay Gaston’s attack.

In the third set, it was Crossovers’ second stringers who finished the match, beating their counterparts.

Mylene Paat led the No. 2 team with 11 points while Santiago chipped in 10 markers. Meanwhile, Caitlin Viray topscored for Choco Mucho off the bench with 10 points.

The two teams will return to the PCV Socio-Civic Cultural Center in Bacarra town, Ilocos Norte, on Sunday, August 8, to start their best-of-3 playoff series.

Meanwhile, Black Mamba Army charged back from 5 points down in the fourth set to complete a 25-14, 17-25, 25-19, 25-19 victory over Cignal HD to finish sixth.

Royse Tubino and Jovy Gonzaga led the attack for the Lady Troopers, who closed out their campaign in the 10-team inaugurals of the pro volley league with a 4-5 (win-loss) card.

The HD Spikers (1-8), who split their first two games, dropped their last seven matches to end up last, the same output of Perlas, which took ninth place after beating the former in four last July 29.